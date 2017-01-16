Woman fighting for life after Richmond shooting

A woman is fighting for her life after she was shot in Richmond's Northside.

Crews found her just after 6 a.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of Cliff Avenue, just off of East Brookland Park Boulevard.

She was rushed to the hospital, and police say she may not live, due to her injuries.

Anyone who knows anything about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

