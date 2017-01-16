Woman fighting for life after Richmond shooting

The Richmond Police Department says a driver had to be extricated after crashing into parked cars on 4th and Decatur streets on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The Richmond Police Department says a driver had to be extricated after crashing into parked cars on 4th and Decatur streets on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The Richmond Police Department says a juvenile faces two charges after an incident involving a stun gun earlier this week.More >>
The Richmond Police Department says a juvenile faces two charges after an incident involving a stun gun earlier this week.More >>
The westbound lane of traffic in the 4300 block of Forest Hill Avenue will be closed to complete a sewer line repair on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.More >>
The westbound lane of traffic in the 4300 block of Forest Hill Avenue will be closed to complete a sewer line repair on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.More >>