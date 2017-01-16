Man recovering in hospital after Richmond shooting

A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot in Richmond on Sunday.

Officers say he was shot around 8:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Ambrose Street in Whitcomb Court.

Crews rushed him to the hospital, and he is expected to be okay.

The shooter is still on the run, but officers say they do not have much to go on.

