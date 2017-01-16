Water rescue on Lee Bridge near Brown's Island - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Water rescue on Lee Bridge near Brown's Island

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
Source: NBC12 Source: NBC12
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Police confirmed a car went into the water near Brown's Island. This happened on the Lee Bridge early Monday.

Officials say no one was injured, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Richmond NewsMore>>

  • Driver trapped after slamming into parked cars in Richmond

    Driver trapped after slamming into parked cars in Richmond

    Wednesday, April 19 2017 2:00 PM EDT2017-04-19 18:00:22 GMT
    Police say a driver crashed into several cars on Wednesday afternoon. (Source: NBC12)Police say a driver crashed into several cars on Wednesday afternoon. (Source: NBC12)

    The Richmond Police Department says a driver had to be extricated after crashing into parked cars on 4th and Decatur streets on Wednesday afternoon. 

    More >>

    The Richmond Police Department says a driver had to be extricated after crashing into parked cars on 4th and Decatur streets on Wednesday afternoon. 

    More >>

  • FORECAST: Cool with light rain possible

    FORECAST: Cool with light rain possible

    Wednesday, April 19 2017 12:49 PM EDT2017-04-19 16:49:06 GMT

    Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.

    More >>

    Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.

    More >>

  • Juvenile charged in stun gun incident at Thomas Jefferson HS

    Juvenile charged in stun gun incident at Thomas Jefferson HS

    Wednesday, April 19 2017 12:14 PM EDT2017-04-19 16:14:05 GMT
    Source: FacebookSource: Facebook

    The Richmond Police Department says a juvenile faces two charges after an incident involving a stun gun earlier this week. 

    More >>

    The Richmond Police Department says a juvenile faces two charges after an incident involving a stun gun earlier this week. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly