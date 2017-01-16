4 people displaced after house fire in Chester

Four people are displaced after a house fire that happened in a neighborhood in Chester.

Firefighters responded to Ludgate Road, a quiet neighborhood behind Thomas Dale, just after 12 a.m. Monday.

Crews had the fire under control in less than an hour.

However, firefighters say the damage is so extensive that the four people who live at the home are staying with family.

The fire marshal is still trying to figure out exactly what sparked the fire.

