NOW ON NBC12: Light rain, cloudy conditions this morning

Expect some light rain and cloudy conditions this morning. Megan Wise has your forecast.

Police confirmed a car went into the water near Brown's Island but say no one was hurt. This happened on the Lee Bridge.

Crews spent several hours overnight fighting a house fire in Chester, near Thomas Dale High School. Colleen Quigley has the story.

Plus, a man was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Whitcomb Court. Police are now looking for the shooter.

And, a woman is fighting to survive after she was shot in Richmond's Northside.

