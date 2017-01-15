Train strikes car in Ashland

For the second time in one weekend, emergency responders are investigating a motor vehicle accident involving a train in Ashland.

On Sunday, a train collided with a car near Thompson Street and Railroad Avenue. Officers with the Ashland Police Department explain that a call came into the 911 center at 6:20 p.m., reporting a car was stopped on the tracks.

Video from VirtualRailFan.com shows the car attempting to turn left onto Railroad Avenue, but it appears the driver turned too soon and got stuck on the tracks. Officers rushed to the scene, while also notifying CSX of the potential danger for any incoming trains.

However, a train was already heading into town and was unable to stop.

"Within 30 seconds the fire marshal was there, I don't know if the train was warned in time because he didn't have time to stop, you could hear him blowing his whistle from a mile away, but it wasn't enough distance for a train that size to stop," said Alexander Long, who witnessed the collision.

Long was standing outside on the corner and saw the train heading straight towards the stuck vehicle.

Witnesses overheard the driver telling police that he was following directions from his GPS when he made the wrong turn.

For two hours, crews worked to get the train moving again. Once it was cleared, a tow truck had enough room to remove the vehicle.

It was an all too familiar scene for people living in Ashland. On Saturday night, another car was hit by a train farther down the tracks.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12