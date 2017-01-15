VA deputies locate escaped inmate

An inmate was just captured just a short distance from the Greensville County Sheriff's Office.

Earlier, deputies were searching for Luis Fernando Serrano, who officials said was just medically cleared from the hospital, following a pursuit with deputies Saturday night.

According to deputies, he was unarmed at the time.

Serrano is also wanted in another jurisdiction.

