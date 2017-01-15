Richmond police need help in identifying burglary suspect

Police need the public's help in identifying the person in connection with a burglary that happened in The Fan.

Officers say it happened at a home in The Fan around 10 a.m. on Dec. 28, 2016. Items from the home were taken, including a vehicle in the driveway. The car was soon found in the in the 2900 block of Woodcliff Avenue.

Evidence from Richmond police's investigation led detectives to a drive-thru in the White Oak Village shopping center on South Laburnum Avenue in Henrico.

Police sent a photo of the driver in the stolen vehicle just two hours after the burglary happened.

Another person was also involved in the robbery, according to Richmond police.

Anyone with any information in identifying this person is asked to call Third Precinct Detective Greg Sullivan at (804) 646-1950 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

