Man airlifted to hospital after VA crash

A man was airlifted to a hospital in Norfolk with serious injuries after a two-car accident in Suffolk.

Crews received the call at 12:42 p.m. Sunday for an accident that involved a Dodge Minivan and Acura, according to WAVY. The accident happened on Route 58, near the Downtown Suffolk exit.

When crews arrived, they found out the "Acura impacted the minivan and left the roadway landing in the wooded area adjacent to the roadway," WAVY reports. The driver of the Acura was ejected from the car. No one else was with him.

The four people in the minivan, two adults and two juveniles, were not injured.

The man driving the Acura was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

