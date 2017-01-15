Goochland, Henrico emergency responders warn people to stay off the ice when forming

In March, NBC12 viewers reached out claiming they trusted Susan’s Selections, which also goes by the name More Than Moving, to sell their items at auction.More >>
In March, NBC12 viewers reached out claiming they trusted Susan’s Selections, which also goes by the name More Than Moving, to sell their items at auction.More >>
A Henrico woman is crediting a microchip for reuniting her with her beloved dog, two years after it ran away. Debra Escobar could barely contain her excitement coming out of court Monday,More >>
A Henrico woman is crediting a microchip for reuniting her with her beloved dog, two years after it ran away. Debra Escobar could barely contain her excitement coming out of court Monday, knowing her dog would finally be coming home. “I'm glad we got our Gracie back,” Escobar said.More >>
Students at Highland Springs High School in Henrico are returning to class from spring break and are mourning the loss of a classmate.More >>
Students at Highland Springs High School in Henrico are returning to class from spring break and are mourning the loss of a classmate.More >>
A driver is recovering in the hospital after crashing into a power pole in Henrico.More >>
A driver is recovering in the hospital after crashing into a power pole in Henrico.More >>
A woman was arrested for shoplifting at a store in Henrico's West End, according to police.More >>
A woman was arrested for shoplifting at a store in Henrico's West End, according to police.More >>