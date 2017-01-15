Goochland, Henrico emergency responders warn people to stay off the ice when forming

Emergency responders from Goochland and Henrico joined together at The Ice Rink at West Broad Village for ice rescue training on Sunday.

"Ice rescue is a low-frequency, high-risk emergency for both victims and emergency responders. Rarely does it get cold enough, for a long enough period of time in this area, for the ice to become strong enough to support the weight of a person," said Eddie Ferguson, deputy chief of emergency medical services for Goochland Fire.

Crews are reminding everyone it is not unusual for children or animals to venture out onto the ice, which may break through and cause children or animals fall into the frigid water and becoming hypothermic.

They are also reminding parents to explain the hazards of ice to their children, as well as "emphasizing staying off the ice when it forms during the winter season."

