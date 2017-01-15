Corey Stewart kicks off gubernatorial campaign in VA Beach

Republican gubernatorial candidate Corey Stewart kicked off his campaign in Virginia Beach on Saturday.

According to a press release sent by his campaign, Stewart spoke about "draining the swamp" in Richmond, referencing Gov. Terry McAuliffe's economic affairs.

He also said he will be fighting for all Virginians.

“I am running for Governor to fight for you,” exclaimed Corey, drawing cheers from the crowd. “I never back down – not ever. As Governor, I will defend our Constitution. I will protect our Second Amendment. I will champion and protect life. I will put an end to illegal immigration just as I did in Prince William County, and deport the criminal aliens who terrorize our neighborhoods. Most importantly, my administration will bring jobs back to every region of the Commonwealth, and make Virginia an economic powerhouse again!”

Over 120 supporters were present.

Virginia Beach is on #TeamCorey and wants to #TakeBackVA. Great turnout and great people!https://t.co/15VC9OWwGl — Corey Stewart (@CoreyStewartVA) January 15, 2017

