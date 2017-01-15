Bishop Eddie Long dies at 63

Retweets to get free chicken nuggets for a year

The mega-church pastor, Bishop Eddie Long, died Sunday morning after a private battle with cancer.

Long was the pastor at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Ga.

The church has more than 25,000 members. When Long first became pastor there in 1987, it had only 300 members.

Long was accused of coercion and sexual assault by four male congregants in 2010. Civil lawsuits in those cases were settled.

Eddie Long was 63-years-old.

