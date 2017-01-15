sweetFrog to host free doughnut-tasting event Monday

Two Richmond-area sweetFrog stores are hosting a free doughnut-tasting event on Monday starting at 11 a.m. The event will go on until 3 p.m.

The stores participating in this event are in Midlothian, located at 11415 Midlothian Turnpike, and Ashland, located at 10040 Sliding Hill Road.

Those who visit the two locations will enjoy a free gift of three hot and fresh mini-donuts from sweetFrog's brand new made-to-order donut stand.

In addition, sweetFrong is asking all children to "Dream Big" and bring their dreams to the store with them in celebration of Martin Luther King Day. There will be special coloring sheets with the prompt "My Dream Is...," with the purpose to encourage kids to share their dreams on the store's yogurt wall.

Random winners will receive prize packages.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12