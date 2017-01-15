2 cousins critically missing in D.C.

Two cousins out of Washington, D.C. are missing, and police need the public's help to find them.

Mi'easha Emonice Callaway, 16 and Timyea Vaneasha Callaway, 10, were last seen around 10:40 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Madison Street, according to WRC.

Police told WRC the girls are cousins and are critically missing.

Mi'easha is described as an African-American girl, who is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She has a medium complexion and red and black hair in braids. She was last seen wearing Mickey Mouse pajamas and a gray coat.

Timyea is described as an African-American girl, who is 4-feet-tall and weighs 98 pounds. She has a medium complexion and black hair in dreadlocks. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, pink pants with the word "love" on them, and black shoes.

Anyone who has seen them should call Washington, D.C. Metro Police at 202-576-6768 or 202-727-9099.

