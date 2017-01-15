VA democrats hold rally to oppose efforts on repealing Affordable Care Act

Several Virginia democrats held a rally on Sunday to oppose Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Along with supporters, Senator Tim Kaine, Governor Terry McAuliffe, Congressman Bobby Scott, and Congressman Don McEachin gathered at the State Capitol at 1:30 p.m.

They argue that repealing President Obama's landmark law would strip health care away from tens of millions of Americans.

Virginia's rally is one of many happening around the country.

