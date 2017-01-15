Police respond to report of shots fired in Short Pump Town Center parking lot

Henrico police responded to a call for shots fired in the parking lot of Short Pump Town Center.

This happened around 11:40 p.m. Saturday at 11800 W. Broad St., near Maggiano's Little Italy.

Police say no one was hurt as a result of the gunshots, but officers are searching for the suspects that pulled the trigger.

Anyone with any information on this incident that could help police is asked Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

