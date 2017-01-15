Person med-flighted to hospital after Powhatan two-car crash

A person was med-flighted to the hospital with serious injuries after a two-car crash in Powhatan, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say a Ford Taurus crossed over Route 60 and pulled into the path of a Ford F-350, causing the pickup to strike the Taurus.

The driver of the Taurus was the person who was med-flighted to VCU Medical Center, while the other driver was not injured.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.

