Man in hospital after getting hit by car in Chesterfield

A wild night for a group of teens last week ended with them all facing a slew of criminal charges including grand larceny, assaulting a police officer, and firearms violations.More >>
Plans are underway to overhaul the system for emergency communications in Chesterfield.More >>
Chesterfield Fire crews responded to a crash involving a SUV and a school bus on Monday.More >>
A 20-year-old woman who became partially wheelchair bound after being struck by a drunk driver four years ago is now giving speeches about her experience to high schools, colleges and even to prison inmates.More >>
A crash shut down northbound Route 288 near Chester Road on Monday afternoon.More >>
