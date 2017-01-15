Man in hospital after getting hit by car in Chesterfield

A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after getting hit by a car in Chesterfield.

The crash happened just before 12 a.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of Midlothian Turnpike, near Chippenham Parkway.

The driver is not facing charges after police say the driver stopped after striking the man.

