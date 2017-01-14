3 injured in Henrico multi-vehicle accident

Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident in Henrico Saturday afternoon.

The accident happened at the intersection of Parham and River roads around 2:34 p.m. Six vehicles were involved, including a utility truck.

The three people injured were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed for a couple of hours but should be opening back up soon, according to Henrico police.

The driver of the utility truck was charged with reckless driving.

