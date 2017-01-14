Henrico cancels mid-term exams for high school students

High school students in Henrico will have a few more days to study.

The Henrico County School Board decided to cancel mid-term exams because of this week's snow days.

The high school exams were originally scheduled for Jan. 24 through Jan. 27, which will now be full days.

However, Friday is still a half day.

Henrico County Public Schools has decided to CANCEL the Jan. 24-27, 2017, mid-term exams for high school credit courses. pic.twitter.com/QBZZ3ol2xB — Henrico Schools (@HenricoSchools) January 13, 2017

