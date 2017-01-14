Henrico cancels mid-term exams for high school students - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Henrico cancels mid-term exams for high school students

By Megan Woo
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

High school students in Henrico will have a few more days to study.

The Henrico County School Board decided to cancel mid-term exams because of this week's snow days.

The high school exams were originally scheduled for Jan. 24 through Jan. 27, which will now be full days.

However, Friday is still a half day.

