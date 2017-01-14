Family, friends say goodbye to Deavon Jacobs - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Family, friends say goodbye to Deavon Jacobs

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
Source: Family photo Source: Family photo
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Family and friends said their final goodbyes to Deavon Jacobs on Saturday.

He was killed last Sunday around 10:48 p.m. at the Motel 6 on Greshamwood Place. 

James Henshaw, 39, is accused of shooting Jacobs.

Family members say Deavon is the older brother of missing Richmond woman, 21-year-old Keeshae Jacobs.

Their mother says she's coping with both losses as best she can.

Powered by Frankly