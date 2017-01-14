Firefighters band together to help deliver scooter to Richmond Fire Marshal battling cancer

A Richmond Fire Marshal fighting cancer is getting help from his brothers and sisters from fire departments across the country to help deliver a motorized scooter to him.

Fire departments across five states have joined together in helping Fire Marshal David "Chico" Creasy in the name of brotherhood.

Roger Myers Sr., of Grand Lakes, Fla., who was the father of a Richmond firefighter, built a bond with Creasy as the two battled cancer.

Roger said if he ever lost his battle, he wanted his friend to "have anything he could to help him continue his battle." Roger, who passed away on Dec. 12, 2016, is passing his scooter on to Creasy. Roger's wishes are being carried out by the "largest bucket brigade ever," according to Chesterfield fire.

The brigade started at Station #53 in Lake County, Fla., and the scooter will be delivered to Station #15 in Chesterfield on Monday, Jan. 16. On the way, the scooter and auto lift will be delivered to several departments in several states along the way in hopes to raise donations for Creasy's family and "spreading the word of the hazards of cancer causing agents that firefighters are exposed to almost daily."

Those who have rallied around this cause are calling themselves "Chico's Army" and are spreading the awareness that "cancer causing agents are killing firefighters at an alarming rate," a message Chief Creasy has devoted himself to teaching others.

"Firefighters need to take care of themselves better… They need to decontaminate themselves," explained Creasy.

Chief Creasy was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer two years ago.

