Firefighters band together to help deliver scooter to Richmond Fire Marshal battling cancer

Chesterfield Fire crews responded to a crash involving a SUV and a school bus on Monday.
A 20-year-old woman who became partially wheelchair bound after being struck by a drunk driver four years ago is now giving speeches about her experience to high schools, colleges and even to prison inmates.
A crash shut down northbound Route 288 near Chester Road on Monday afternoon.
Chesterfield firefighters battled several small brush fires late Monday morning along the ditch line on Midlothian Turnpike near North Woolridge Road.
Police have identified the person killed in a motorcycle crash in Chesterfield on Sunday afternoon.
