Hundreds 'March on Monument' as a diverse, inclusive community

Richmond Public Schools officials say there were no serious injuries Monday morning in an incident involving three Thomas Jefferson High School students and a taser.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights is launching an investigation into allegations that the Richmond Public Schools' polices unlawfully discriminate against African American students and students with disabilities.More >>
Richmond Police are searching for the group of people who robbed a man of his cell phone and wallet on the 500 block of West Bacon Street, which is just near Gilpin Court.More >>
An extremely disturbing video of a child being abused - allegedly by his mother - is going viral on Facebook. It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond.More >>
