Hundreds 'March on Monument' as a diverse, inclusive community

Hundreds of people turned out Saturday for a march for social justice in Richmond.

The "March on Monument" event took place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The march started at the Robert E. Lee statue, organizers hope to make their way down to the Boulevard.

Organizers said the plan was to "peacefully assemble as one diverse and inclusive community to send a message that Richmonders are standing up for those in danger of oppression and being marginalized."

"The rhetoric of the past election cycle has insulted, demonize and threatened many of us – women, immigrants of all statuses, those with diverse religious faiths, particularly Muslim, people who identify as LGBTQIA, Native and Indigenous people, Black and Brown people, people with disabilities, the economically impoverished and the survivors of sexual assault," said organizers of the Women’s March on Washington.

Organizers for the Richmond event said they want those who can't make it to D.C. to still have a chance to make their voice heard.

There were speakers at the event, including Senator Jennifer McClellan and U.S. Congressman Donald McEachin.

Nearly 2,000 people on Facebook said they were planning to attend.

