Fort Lee soldier arrested in connection with Henrico rape - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Fort Lee soldier arrested in connection with Henrico rape

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
Travis Godfrey (Source: Henrico police) Travis Godfrey (Source: Henrico police)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

A Fort Lee soldier was arrested in connection with a rape in Henrico that happened on Thursday, according to police.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Travis Jermaine Godfrey for forcible rape.

Fort Lee officials confirmed Godfrey is a Private First Class assigned to the 832nd Ordnance Battalion at the military base.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly