Fort Lee soldier arrested in connection with Henrico rape

A Fort Lee soldier was arrested in connection with a rape in Henrico that happened on Thursday, according to police.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Travis Jermaine Godfrey for forcible rape.

Fort Lee officials confirmed Godfrey is a Private First Class assigned to the 832nd Ordnance Battalion at the military base.

