Levar Stoney officially sworn in as Richmond Mayor

Mayor Levar Stoney has already been on the job for two weeks, but his official inauguration as Richmond's mayor took place Saturday afternoon.

The event, which was open to the public, kicked off at 12 p.m. at City Hall, located at 900 E. Broad St.

There will also be a community celebration at The Valentine, located at 1015 E. Clay St., which is also open to the public.

In his inauguration speech, he thanked Gov. Terry McAuliffe, First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe, his family, and the people of Richmond. He also described his family's hardships to the people of Richmond.

"This is opportunity time," he said to the young people of Richmond, describing how the River City has become a vibrant city on the rise.

He also mentioned how 40 percent of the city's residents live on the poverty line, and he said, "That has to change."

Stoney also addressed how last year's violence claimed 61 lives and coming up with a new resolve that will help combat crime in the city.

He says he will also initiate a review on each city employee to see what works and does not work in order to make the city to go forward.

"Our efforts start at this building, but they do not end at City Hall," Stoney said.

Stoney also mentioned the conditions of several city schools and says the classrooms do not a prime environment for children to learn.

In his first two weeks on the job, Stoney has visited elementary schools and been heavily involved in the city's preparations for snow.

His administration is also battling budget issues after finding out that previous Mayor Dwight Jones handed out $166,000 in severance pay to employees before leaving office.

Some inauguration events were held Friday, which included a luncheon and an inaugural celebration at Main Street Station.

