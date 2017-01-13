Petersburg mother awaiting arrest months after her son's murder

A plea for justice from a Petersburg mother mourning the loss of her 22-year-old son. Corby Powell was gunned down outside of his home in October. Police are investigating, but so far there have been no arrests. Powell's family says they believe someone knows who pulled the trigger.



For a grieving Petersburg mother, what hurts the most is her belief her son wasn’t the intended target of the bullets that claimed his life.



"{The shooters are} free and my son is dead for something he had nothing to do with,” Tasheka Jones said.



She can't stop shedding tears for her oldest son.



"I just sit there and I know he's not going to come back. I know that I'm not going to see him anymore," she said.



It was October 1st of last year. Corby Powell was outside of his home on Nottaway Street in Petersburg when gunshots rang out. His mother believes the bullets were intended for someone Powell was associated with.



"By the time I get out there, I see someone laying on the ground but I didn't know who it was," said Jones.



She says officers kept her from getting too close.



"An hour or two later detectives took a picture of him and asked me if it was my son and it was him,” she added.



Powell leaves behind a 2-year-old son who shares his name.



"When we had the funeral, when we were viewing the body, he kept looking at him and kept looking at the pictures they were showing on the screen and he knew who he was but didn't know why he wouldn't wake up,” she said.



Now Jones is left with the memories of the inseparable bond they shared for 22 years.



"I love my son…My son had my name tattooed on his neck."



The pain grows stronger by the day because no one has been held accountable for his senseless death. It's why she's making this emotional plea.



"Just please go to the detectives and tell them what you know because if this was your child, you would want someone to talk up for your child,” Jones said.



Powell would have turned 23-years-old last month but he never saw that day. Instead, his mother visited his gravesite to pay tribute.

