3rd suspect wanted for shooting into car with children inside in Petersburg

Investigators say the thief used stolen credit cards at stores in the Southpark Mall in Colonial Heights. He managed to purchase electronics and shoes totaling over $6,000.More >>
Investigators say the thief used stolen credit cards at stores in the Southpark Mall in Colonial Heights. He managed to purchase electronics and shoes totaling over $6,000.More >>
There is a limited supply of homes available in Richmond and nationwide, despite a solid job market and favorable economy.More >>
There is a limited supply of homes available in Richmond and nationwide, despite a solid job market and favorable economy.More >>
A teenager is recovering in the hospital Thursday morning after being hit by a car in Hopewell on Wednesday night.More >>
A teenager is recovering in the hospital Thursday morning after being hit by a car in Hopewell on Wednesday night.More >>
NBC 12 sources confirm the former Public Works director for the city of Richmond has now been hired to work for the city of Petersburg.More >>
NBC 12 sources confirm the former Public Works director for the city of Richmond has now been hired to work for the city of Petersburg.More >>
Following the retirement of former Petersburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Cassandra Conover last month, a judge has appointed Cheryl Wilson to the post.More >>
Following the retirement of former Petersburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Cassandra Conover last month, a judge has appointed Cheryl Wilson to the post.More >>