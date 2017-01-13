U.S. Marshals: 'Smooch' in custody after chase in Dinwiddie

U.S. Marshals have confirmed that a dangerous fugitive has been caught.

Archie "Smooch" Walker is wanted on felony warrants in three different jurisdictions. NBC12 featured Walker in our Most Wanted Wednesday segment, and less that two days later, U.S. Marshals say they got their man thanks to your tips.

U.S. Marshals say Walker was caught after a car chase in Dinwiddie near Brunswick on Friday around 4 p.m. They say Walker got out of the vehicle and ditched an assault rifle before he was caught.

Walker has spent a lot of time going in and out of prison.

"He's basically been a life-long drug dealer," said Kevin Connolly with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

But his most recent charges took a violent turn.

"Back in May of last year, he basically broke into an apartment and physically assaulted a woman. Beat her up and brandished a firearm," said Connolly. "That's a whole new string of charges; felon in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm, breaking and entering, and assault."

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12