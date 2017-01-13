5 sue former RPD detective, City for $25M

A former Richmond Police detective now faces a lawsuit asking for $25 million in damages over convictions stemming from allegations of false information on search warrants.

The plaintiffs say they spent years in prison because Jason Norton lied on the warrants while working as a Richmond Police detective.

Twelve people had their drug convictions dismissed as part of that investigation.

The lawsuit also names former Richmond Police Chief Bryan Norwood and the City of Richmond. Richmond Police officials said they do not comment on pending lawsuits.

The case around former detective Jason Norton revolves around his signature on search warrants.

Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Herring noted a series of issues with Norton's paperwork, including "inconsistencies" and "irregularities" that call into question the "integrity" of those search warrants. It is believed Norton was cutting and pasting the same information over and over for different confidential drug informants.

Norton has not been charged with a crime and remains under investigation. He later worked at the Hopewell Sheriff's Office, but left in 2015.

