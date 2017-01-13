Virginia's top prosecutor targets hate crimes - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Virginia's top prosecutor targets hate crimes

Virginia's Attorney General is targeting hate crimes tonight. (Scource: NBC12) Virginia's Attorney General is targeting hate crimes tonight. (Scource: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Virginia's Attorney General is targeting hate crimes tonight. Joined by community and faith leaders he announced new ways to beef up Virginia's laws to help curb the rise in hate crimes in the Commonwealth.

Hate crimes are up 21% in Virginia-- according to the latest FBI statistics.

“We can not allow Virginians to feel vulnerable and besieged,” said Herring.

Surrounded by faith and community leaders, Herring proposed new legislation to give prosecutors the authority to prosecute and investigate hate crimes in Virginia. He also wants to update the state's definition of a hate crime to include disability, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation.

“We will leave no doubt that we do not tolerate hate crimes in Virginia and we welcome all who call our commonwealth home,” he said.
  
There were 155 reported hate crimes in Virginia according to the latest FBI statistics. 71 were assaults. The most common victim, according to the statistics? African American men.

“I regret that in 2017 measures like this are necessary. I firmly believe that you can't legislate morality and it takes good people standing together to oppose evil and block it's advancement,” said David Chapman with the Baptist General  Convention of Virginia.
   
The attorney general also announced the creation of a website—nohateva.com The site will feature information on hate crimes and illegal discrimination-- how to report it-- and resources available to victims.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Latest news from NBC12.comNEWSMore>>

  • FORECAST: Several Chances for Needed Rain This Week

    FORECAST: Several Chances for Needed Rain This Week

    Sunday, April 16 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-04-17 02:41:13 GMT

    Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.

    More >>

    Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.

    More >>

  • Wrong-way driver charged in Powhite crash

    Wrong-way driver charged in Powhite crash

    Sunday, April 16 2017 3:53 PM EDT2017-04-16 19:53:03 GMT

    Virginia State Police are investigating after a four car crash on Powhite near Midlothian Turnpike. We're told the driver was traveling south in the Northbound lanes, and struck three vehicles. Police tell us the only injured person was the wrong-way driver. Officers say that driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

    More >>

    Virginia State Police are investigating after a four car crash on Powhite near Midlothian Turnpike. We're told the driver was traveling south in the Northbound lanes, and struck three vehicles. Police tell us the only injured person was the wrong-way driver. Officers say that driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

    More >>

  • Chesterfield crews investigate deadly motorcycle crash

    Chesterfield crews investigate deadly motorcycle crash

    Sunday, April 16 2017 3:37 PM EDT2017-04-16 19:37:24 GMT

    One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Chesterfield Sunday afternoon.

    More >>

    One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Chesterfield Sunday afternoon.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly