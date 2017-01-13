Steelers-Chiefs game moved to new time due to weather - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Steelers-Chiefs game moved to new time due to weather

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Source: NFL.com
The Sunday afternoon Divisional Playoff game between the Steelers and the Chiefs has been moved, according to NFL.com.

"The league has pushed back the start time for Sunday's Steelers-Chiefs game in Kansas City from 1:05 p.m. EST to 8:20 p.m. EST due to public safety concerns," the league announced on Friday.

