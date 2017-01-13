Steelers-Chiefs game moved to new time due to weather

The Sunday afternoon Divisional Playoff game between the Steelers and the Chiefs has been moved, according to NFL.com.

"The league has pushed back the start time for Sunday's Steelers-Chiefs game in Kansas City from 1:05 p.m. EST to 8:20 p.m. EST due to public safety concerns," the league announced on Friday.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12