NBC12 VIEWPOINT: National Mentoring Month

Each year in January, during National Mentoring month, I take the time to give a shout out to mentoring. The reason that I do it is because I know from personal experience that mentoring works!

According to The National Mentoring Partnership's report: "The Mentoring Effect", 9 million kids in America will grow up without a mentor to offer real life guidance. Having a mentor empowers young people to make smart choices that put them on a path to making better life decisions.

In reality, students who have mentors are more likely to stay in school and young people who grow up with mentors also show an interest in becoming mentors themselves.

I want to highlight an organization that is providing an excellent mentoring opportunity in our community. The Peter Paul Development Center's H3 program is their signature mentoring program in collaboration with the Virginia Mentoring Partnership. H3 stands for Heart, Hand & Head. H3 connects a responsible adult from the greater Richmond area with a Peter Paul student, to foster a consistent relationship between child and mentor.

To learn more about this program or about other mentoring opportunities please go to:

vamentoring.org and

peterpauldevcenter.org

