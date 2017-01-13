Community helps New Kent couple find runaway dog

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Virginia State Police are investigating after a four car crash on Powhite near Midlothian Turnpike. We're told the driver was traveling south in the Northbound lanes, and struck three vehicles. Police tell us the only injured person was the wrong-way driver. Officers say that driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Chesterfield Sunday afternoon.
Four people, including a 9-year-old, have been displaced, after massive house fire in Richmond. It happened in the 5700 block of Bondsor Lane around 7 a.m. Saturday. Crews tell us heavy smoke and flames were coming from the side and rear of the home No one inside the home at the time. Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes. The Red Cross has been called to help the four people that live in the home. Investigators are still trying to figure ou...
A driver is recovering in the hospital after crashing into a power pole in Henrico.
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified.
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.
An extremely disturbing video of a child being abused - allegedly by his mother - is going viral on Facebook. It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond.
Steve Stephens broadcast a fatal shooting on Facebook Live and claimed to have committed multiple other homicides which are not verified by Cleveland police.
