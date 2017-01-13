Community helps New Kent couple find runaway dog

Jerry and Katie Hoak who live in New Kent say the entire community helped the couple find their dog who ran away from doggie daycare last Thursday.



The Hoak’s recently moved to New Kent from New York City and decided to adopt Glitter the dog from the New Kent Humane Society.



Glitter, a 6-year-old border collie/hound mix suffers from separation anxiety so the couple decided to leave their dog for the day at Sarah’s Canine Cuttery, a doggie daycare last Thursday the 5th. Later on that day, Jerry Hoak got a call he was not expecting.



“Right before the big storm, on Thursday, we got a call that our pup Glitter escaped from doggie daycare,” Hoak said.



Hoak was told that Glitter jumped over a very high fence. Jerry and his wife Katie rushed to the daycare to try and get their dog back.



“I thought for sure when we got there she'd come to us, she's so good at coming back,” Hoak said.



Glitter wouldn’t come back; the dog was scared and kept running.



The next few days felt hopeless for the Hoak's, especially, as the temperatures d ropped and the snow started falling. The community helped the Hoak's search for Glitter.



“Animal control, the police department the fire department, hunters,” Hoak said.



The Hoak’s began giving up hope. They even say they began grieving, thinking they’d never see their dog again, especially because she was outside during the very cold, snowy weekend.



On Sunday the 8th, four days after Glitter ran away, they spotted her.



“Our neighbor Barbara took us out in her all-wheel drive. We pull up to a kids day care that’s right down the street from the doggie daycare and she was just sitting on the porch,” Hoak said.



The daycare allowed them to come inside and worked with the couple to get their dog back.



“We took a grill out front in the snow and cooked hotdogs all day and we broke the hotdogs up into little pieces and sprinkled them all over the neighborhood,” Hoak said.



A few calls to her and hot dogs later, the Hoak’s had their pup back. The Hoak's say this outcome may have been a lot different had it not been for the communities help.

