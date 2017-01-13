Community invited to celebrate Stoney's inauguration

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney says he plans to visit every school each year in office. (Source: NBC12)

A family-friend community celebration is one of several events being held on Friday and Saturday as part of Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney's inauguration.

The event, which is open to the public, kicks off a 2 p.m. Saturday at The Valentine in Richmond, following Stoney's inauguration at City Hall, which will be at noon.

In his first two weeks on the job, Stoney has visited elementary schools and been heavily involved in the city's preparations for snow.

His administration is also battling budget issues after finding out that previous Mayor Dwight Jones handed out $166,000 in severance pay to employees before leaving office.

Here's a full list of inaugurations events:

Noon Friday: Inaugural luncheon (sold out)

6:30 p.m. Friday: Inaugural celebration at Main Street Station (tickets required)

9 a.m. Saturday: Inaugural Prayer Breakfast (sold out)

Noon Saturday: Inauguration, City Hall, 900 E. Broad St. (open to the public)

2 p.m. Saturday: Community celebration, The Valentine, 1015 E. Clay St. (open to the public)

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12