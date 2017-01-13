RVA Parenting: How to get your kids to tell you about their day

The kids are back to school in Central Virginia after that snow break and you may be curious about what’s going on in the classroom.

Well, if the ever popular "How was your day?" isn’t working, we're here to help. One of our parenting contributors put together a list of some questions you could try to learn more from your kids.

For example, ask them "How was today different than yesterday? or "What are you looking forward to tomorrow?"

For more questions, click here to check out Richmond Macaroni Kid's full list.

Test it out and let us know how it works with your kid!

