Taxi driver found dead in cab in Henrico

Several police cars were on the scene Friday morning. (Source: NBC12) Several police cars were on the scene Friday morning. (Source: NBC12)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Henrico police are investigating a homicide after a taxi driver was found dead inside his cab, Friday morning, on the 100 block of Trafton Street.

Neighbor Donna Clay tells NBC12 she was heading to work just after 7 a.m., when she saw the Napoleon Taxi had crashed into her husband’s pickup truck, parked along the curb. Clay then saw the cab driver, unresponsive, in his car.
 
"He wasn't slumped. He was just laying back… I looked into the vehicle, and I noticed there was a pack of cigarettes and a cigarette lighter... and I said, ‘This guy appears not to be responsive.’" said Clay.
 
Clay said there was no visible physical trauma to the body. She didn’t hear gunshots, either. Clay described the victim as a black man in his 40’s and 50’s. Police have not released information about the victim or suspect. 
 
The manager of Napoleon Taxi, Thaen Dunn, said the victim usually works the overnight shift, and described him as a family man.
 
"He used to take his dad to church on Sundays. He'd take off to go to church with his father,” said Dunn.
 
Trafton Street is just off Laburnum Avenue near Richmond International Raceway. 

