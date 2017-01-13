Taxi driver found dead in cab in Henrico

Henrico police are investigating a homicide after a taxi driver was found dead inside his cab, Friday morning, on the 100 block of Trafton Street.



Neighbor Donna Clay tells NBC12 she was heading to work just after 7 a.m., when she saw the Napoleon Taxi had crashed into her husband’s pickup truck, parked along the curb. Clay then saw the cab driver, unresponsive, in his car.



"He wasn't slumped. He was just laying back… I looked into the vehicle, and I noticed there was a pack of cigarettes and a cigarette lighter... and I said, ‘This guy appears not to be responsive.’" said Clay.



Clay said there was no visible physical trauma to the body. She didn’t hear gunshots, either. Clay described the victim as a black man in his 40’s and 50’s. Police have not released information about the victim or suspect.



The manager of Napoleon Taxi, Thaen Dunn, said the victim usually works the overnight shift, and described him as a family man.



"He used to take his dad to church on Sundays. He'd take off to go to church with his father,” said Dunn.



Trafton Street is just off Laburnum Avenue near Richmond International Raceway.

Investigators are using evidence markers right now on Trafton St. #RVA @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/vWxIbbuqMG — Allison Norlian (@AllisonNBC12) January 13, 2017

Seems like police are talking to someone in the back seat. & Napolean Taxi is involved. #RVA @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/n0eK9yKeuy — Allison Norlian (@AllisonNBC12) January 13, 2017

The scene is from Pilots- down Trafton- all the way to Conway Street. #RVA @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/PYgNEHwG9O — Allison Norlian (@AllisonNBC12) January 13, 2017

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12