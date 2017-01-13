VA man wheels 300,000 pennies to DMV to pay taxes

Four people, including a 9-year-old, have been displaced, after massive house fire in Richmond. It happened in the 5700 block of Bondsor Lane around 7 a.m. Saturday. Crews tell us heavy smoke and flames were coming from the side and rear of the home No one inside the home at the time. Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes. The Red Cross has been called to help the four people that live in the home. Investigators are still trying to figure ou...More >>
Four people, including a 9-year-old, have been displaced, after massive house fire in Richmond. It happened in the 5700 block of Bondsor Lane around 7 a.m. Saturday. Crews tell us heavy smoke and flames were coming from the side and rear of the home No one inside the home at the time. Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes. The Red Cross has been called to help the four people that live in the home. Investigators are still trying to figure ou...More >>
Virginia State Police are investigating after a four car crash on Powhite near Midlothian Turnpike. We're told the driver was traveling south in the Northbound lanes, and struck three vehicles. Police tell us the only injured person was the wrong-way driver. Officers say that driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.More >>
Virginia State Police are investigating after a four car crash on Powhite near Midlothian Turnpike. We're told the driver was traveling south in the Northbound lanes, and struck three vehicles. Police tell us the only injured person was the wrong-way driver. Officers say that driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
A driver is recovering in the hospital after crashing into a power pole in Henrico.More >>
A driver is recovering in the hospital after crashing into a power pole in Henrico.More >>
Richmond Police are searching for the group of people who robbed a man of his cell phone and wallet on the 500 block of West Bacon Street, which is just near Gilpin Court.More >>
Richmond Police are searching for the group of people who robbed a man of his cell phone and wallet on the 500 block of West Bacon Street, which is just near Gilpin Court.More >>
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.More >>
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.More >>
An extremely disturbing video of a child being abused - allegedly by his mother - is going viral on Facebook. It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond.More >>
An extremely disturbing video of a child being abused - allegedly by his mother - is going viral on Facebook. It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond.More >>
North Korea's failure to launch a missile a day after a massive military parade drew few words from President Donald Trump.More >>
North Korea's failure to launch a missile a day after a massive military parade drew few words from President Donald Trump.More >>
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.More >>
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>