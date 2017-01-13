VA man wheels 300,000 pennies to DMV to pay taxes - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

VA man wheels 300,000 pennies to DMV to pay taxes

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
A Virginia man says he hired 11 people to unroll pennies and put them into wheelbarrows. (Source: Pixabay.com) A Virginia man says he hired 11 people to unroll pennies and put them into wheelbarrows. (Source: Pixabay.com)
LEBANON, VA (WWBT) -

A Virginia man with a bone to pick with the DMV carted five wheelbarrows worth of pennies -- 300,000 pennies to be exact -- to the Lebanon Department of Motor Vehicles on Wednesday to pay taxes on two vehicles.

Nick Stafford, of Cedar Bluff, tells the Bristol Herald Courier that earlier this year the state gave him the run-around after he was denied phone numbers to DMV offices. 

All he was trying to do, he says, was to find out which of his four houses in two counties he should list when licensing his son's new Corvette.

Stafford even took the matter to court, filing three lawsuits. A judge dismissed the cases on Tuesday after an attorney handed Stafford the phone numbers.

"If they were going to inconvenience me then I was going to inconvenience them," he told the Herald Courier.

Stafford told the newspaper that he hired 11 people and spent hours unrolling pennies and putting the change into wheelbarrows before taking them in on Wednesday. 

Click here to read the Herald Courier's full report.

    Four people, including a 9-year-old, have been displaced, after massive house fire in Richmond. It happened in the 5700 block of Bondsor Lane around 7 a.m. Saturday. Crews tell us heavy smoke and flames were coming from the side and rear of the home No one inside the home at the time. Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes. The Red Cross has been called to help the four people that live in the home. Investigators are still trying to figure ou...

    More >>

    Virginia State Police are investigating after a four car crash on Powhite near Midlothian Turnpike. We're told the driver was traveling south in the Northbound lanes, and struck three vehicles. Police tell us the only injured person was the wrong-way driver. Officers say that driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

    More >>

    Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.

