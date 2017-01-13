VA man wheels 300,000 pennies to DMV to pay taxes

A Virginia man says he hired 11 people to unroll pennies and put them into wheelbarrows. (Source: Pixabay.com)

A Virginia man with a bone to pick with the DMV carted five wheelbarrows worth of pennies -- 300,000 pennies to be exact -- to the Lebanon Department of Motor Vehicles on Wednesday to pay taxes on two vehicles.

Nick Stafford, of Cedar Bluff, tells the Bristol Herald Courier that earlier this year the state gave him the run-around after he was denied phone numbers to DMV offices.

All he was trying to do, he says, was to find out which of his four houses in two counties he should list when licensing his son's new Corvette.

Stafford even took the matter to court, filing three lawsuits. A judge dismissed the cases on Tuesday after an attorney handed Stafford the phone numbers.

"If they were going to inconvenience me then I was going to inconvenience them," he told the Herald Courier.

Stafford told the newspaper that he hired 11 people and spent hours unrolling pennies and putting the change into wheelbarrows before taking them in on Wednesday.

