RACC offers $13 adoptions for Friday the 13th

This is one of more than 75 animals of up for adoption. (Source: RACC)

Richmond Animal Care and Control is dropping its adoption fees from $100 to $13 to celebrate Friday the 13th.

"Let's bring luck and love to the homeless animals in our care with forever homes," RACC said on Friday.

The adoption center is open from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday. More than 75 animals are up for adoption.

