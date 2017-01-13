Armed suspects steal man's vehicle after home invasion in Richmond

Richmond police say a home invasion victim had his car stolen early Friday. (Source: NBC12)

A Richmond homeowner says two men -- at least one of them armed with a gun -- invaded his home, took his car keys and stole his Volvo.

Richmond police say the call came in for the home invasion on Gordon Avenue around 1 a.m. Friday.

The car was found a short time later. No injuries were reported.

There is no information on the suspects at this time.

