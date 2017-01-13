Water main break closes part of Broad Street in Henrico

A water main break closed Broad Street near Skipwith Road on Friday. (Source: NBC12)

A water main break has closed two eastbound lanes of Broad Street near Skipwith Road.

The Henrico Department of Public Works says the repairs will take until 9 p.m. to complete.

Traffic is being detoured to southbound Skipwith Road to North Parham Road back to Broad Street.

The Department of Public Works says water service is not being disrupted.

UPDATE! I'm told that the only thing affected by water main break is Geico and Autoloan business on W Broad. #RVA @NBC12 @CandiceNBC12 — Allison Norlian (@AllisonNBC12) January 13, 2017

Crews cleaning up after water main break on West Broad St. on Henrico's West End. #RVA @NBC12 @CandiceNBC12 pic.twitter.com/EKFfGTPPWp — Allison Norlian (@AllisonNBC12) January 13, 2017

