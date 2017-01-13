Water main break closes part of Broad Street in Henrico - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Water main break closes part of Broad Street in Henrico

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
A water main break closed Broad Street near Skipwith Road on Friday. (Source: NBC12)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

A water main break has closed two eastbound lanes of Broad Street near Skipwith Road. 

The Henrico Department of Public Works says the repairs will take until 9 p.m. to complete. 

Traffic is being detoured to southbound Skipwith Road to North Parham Road back to Broad Street. 

The Department of Public Works says water service is not being disrupted.

