Parents raise concerns after Dinwiddie bus crash

Parents took their concerns to school officials after a bus crash sent dozens of students to the hospital.

The superintendent told concerned parents all the students involved are back home at a school board meeting Thursday night. One mother just hopes nothing like this happens again.

"Her exact words were 'the bus was ahead of us, it was weeble wobbling and it was going too fast," said Sarah Lefner after speaking with her 5-year-old daughter.

The kindergartener was on her way to Sutherland Elementary in another bus when bus number 33 ran off the road and flipped over with 32 children on board.

"There was a flood of parents, a flood of pedestrians, anyone stopped in traffic was coming out to help," said Lefner.

Cierra Jones was one of them.

"I just thought all worst thoughts...are the kids okay? But when I heard them crying and screaming I thought, that's all I need to hear. It's not a good thing but that's all I need to hear," said Jones.

Studying to be a medical assistant, she feels like she was in the right place at the right time after the crash.

"I have a 1-year-old daughter, and I just can't imagine how their parents feel, so I was just happy to help," said Jones.

Jones still wonders what happened behind the wheel. The bus driver, Linda Moss, is now charged with reckless driving - which she was found not guilty of after another accident in 2013.

"I don't want to put my children on a bus with someone that has that reckless driving, even if it's not convicted," said Lefner.

Lefner took her concerns to the Dinwiddie County School Board meeting Thursday. She's now on a mission, pushing for better school bus safety but thankful those 32 students made it home.

"Hug them tighter, because you don't deserve what you're going through...especially for someone who shouldn't be driving our little ones," said Lefner.

The superintendent thanked everyone who stepped in to help the students and the driver and says the school will work with police to continue their investigation into the crash.

