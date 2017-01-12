Clarence Townes, founding member of Richmond Renaissance dies

A founding member and former executive director of the Richmond Renaissance has died.

Clarence Lee Townes, Jr. died on Jan. 11, according to his obituary on Scott's Funeral Home website.

Townes was a key player in helping Richmond government transition from white to African American leadership in the 1970s.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

