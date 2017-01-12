Chesterfield $1M lottery winner 'had dream about ticket'

A Chesterfield woman who won $1 million says she had a dream of the winning ticket.

"I had a dream about a purple ticket," said Rachel Bates.

Her boyfriend David then went on a search - and found the $52 Million Cash Spectacular ticket.

"I went through about six or seven games until I found it," he said.

Bates then scratched the ticket and found she was a winner...of the $1 million top prize.

"I was freaking out," said Bates. "I was crying. The clerk brought me a bottle of water."

Bates chose the one-time cash option. The odds of winning the top prize in this game are 1 in 1,224,000.

