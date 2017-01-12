Driver of vehicle that fatally struck Henrico man remains free

A man died Thursday night after being hit by two vehicles on Nine Mile Road near Forest Avenue, and now police are searching for one of the drivers.

Police responded around 6:30 p.m. to find the 59-year-old Corker J. Bacote in the road. Bacote, of Henrico, was taken to VCU Medical Center where he died.

Investigators believe the vehicle that fled the scene is a Nissan Sentra, made between 2007 and 2012. The vehicle likely has damage its undercarriage.

If anyone has information on this incident, call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000.

Another pedestrian was also hit and killed Thursday night while at a bus stop on West Broad Street.

