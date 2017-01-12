44-year-old Richmond woman dies after being hit by car near bus stop

A woman died after being hit by a vehicle on Thursday night. (Source: NBC12)

A 44-year-old Richmond woman died after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night on West Broad Street.

Police say that Sharon P. Parker was hit near a bus stop near the Shell Station in the 4800 block of West Broad Street around 8:15 p.m. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Police say the driver of the car who hit the Parker stopped at the scene. Charges are not expected to be filed.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crash Team Sgt. Berkley Eikerenkoetter at (804) 646-1707.

Earlier Thursday evening, another pedestrian was hit and killed in Eastern Henrico.

