44-year-old Richmond woman dies after being hit by car near bus stop

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Richmond Police are searching for the group of people who robbed a man of his cell phone and wallet on the 500 block of West Bacon Street, which is just near Gilpin Court.More >>
Richmond Police are searching for the group of people who robbed a man of his cell phone and wallet on the 500 block of West Bacon Street, which is just near Gilpin Court.More >>
An extremely disturbing video of a child being abused - allegedly by his mother - is going viral on Facebook. It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond.More >>
An extremely disturbing video of a child being abused - allegedly by his mother - is going viral on Facebook. It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond.More >>
The VCU community will be coming together for a vigil to remember the life of one of their own.More >>
The VCU community will be coming together for a vigil to remember the life of one of their own.More >>
A juvenile was arrested and charged with setting a playground on fire at a Richmond elementary school.More >>
A juvenile was arrested and charged with setting a playground on fire at a Richmond elementary school.More >>