Man surrenders to police after standoff, streams it on Facebook Live

A man broadcasts his own surrender to police on Facebook Live after a ten-hour standoff at a Virginia motel.

Officers attempted to serve a warrant on Clifton Newsome - a man wanted for rape and sexual assault - when he barricaded himself in an Econo Lodge in the 7900 block of Shore Drive in Norfolk.

The suspect was seen broadcasting throughout the day on Facebook Live. Oftentimes, he's heard proclaiming his innocence and asking to hear his mother's voice. At one point, he's seen holding a gun to the camera.

Just before 8 p.m., he started one final Facebook Live video as he negotiated his surrender, live on the internet.

"I'm opening the windows. I would not point no gun out. No one shoot any..." the suspect said during the Facebook Live video.

"Okay. No, okay. So, you're going to open the window... slide it as far to your left as you can," said an officer on scene.

Norfolk Police say Newsome surrendered peacefully.

Peaceful resolution to Shore Dr barricade situation. Man surrendered to police after hours of negotiation. Great job by all on scene! — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) January 13, 2017

