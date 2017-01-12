Police ID barricade suspect arrested after Richmond assault

Richmond Police have charged a man after they say he stabbed someone, then barricaded himself in an East End home.

James Tyler Jr., 54, faces several assault charges. Police say he was arrested after a two-and-a-half hour standoff on Jan. 10.

According to police, the victim in the assault said Tyler Jr. stabbed him during an altercation in the 2200 block of North 29th Street. The victim then followed Tyler Jr. to the intersection of North 23rd and V streets and flagged two officers in the area. The officers saw Tyler enter a building, and when he refused to come out, police brought in S.W.A.T.

Police say Tyler Jr. eventually surrendered peacefully.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12