Missing Richmond man found

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Shahiem Hicks (Source: Richmond Police) Shahiem Hicks (Source: Richmond Police)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

A man who family reported missing since Nov. 30 of last year has been found.

Shahiem Hicks contacted his family on Friday through Facebook to say he is alive and well.

