RESTAURANT REPORT: Biscuits dropped on floor were about to be served

A restaurant employee dropped food on the floor and was about to serve it. That's what a health inspector reported in a Chesterfield restaurant.

The five-second rule does not apply to restaurants. The Health Department says food dropped on the floor should never be served.

The inspection report says the incident happened at Hong Kong King Buffet of Richmond at 10334 Midlothian Turnpike. It had three priority violations, one priority foundation, and five core violations.

The inspector wrote that biscuits dropped on the floor were going to be used by an employee, and a refrigerator was about 10 degrees too warm. The report shows the biscuits were thrown out and they were told to have the refrigerator repaired. Three other violations were corrected on the spot.

Up next, Hibachi Sushi and Supreme Buffet at 8087 W. Broad St. had three priority violations, two priority foundation and five core violations. The inspector noted several pans were dirty with food particles and greasy to the touch.

The staff cleaned them, but it took several tries to get them clean. Grease was also noted on the racks and rolling carts, and seaweed boxes were soiled to the touch. Three violations were corrected during the inspection.

We gave our Hall of Fame Award to Grace Noodle & Restaurant at 1823 E. Main St. in Richmond. Its website says they believe food should always be healthful and wholesome. And the Health Department agrees it is. The restaurant has aced six health inspections over the last three years.

